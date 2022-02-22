Disney reveals specialty foods for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World is looking to get people excited for its annual EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival by unveiling all the food offerings that will be available to guests throughout the event.

The company released the information Tuesday on the Disney Parks Blog.

The festival is set to start on March 2 and run through July 4, according to Disney. Throughout the event, guests will be able to enjoy food from nearly 20 outdoor kitchens, the company said.

“As you eat your way through the Festival, don’t forget to pick up a Festival Passport to participate in Garden Graze, a returning food stroll featuring five delicious dishes from various Outdoor Kitchens,” Disney said in a blog post. “Get a stamp in your passport after you’ve purchased the items and once you’ve compiled all five, simply make your way to Pineapple Promenade to receive your Festival-exclusive treat.”

You can see a list of all the specialty treats available at this year’s Flower & Garden Festival below:

Food from Flavor Full Kitchen Hosted by AdventHealth (Walt Disney World)

Flavor Full Kitchen Hosted by AdventHealth (Between Imagination! and Refreshment Port)

Food Items:

Grilled Street Corn on the Cob with savory garlic spread (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (Plant-based) (Garden Graze)

Seared Salmon with farro risotto and micro herbs

Strawberry Mousse with chocolate-crisp pearls

Beverages:

Blood Orange Agua Fresca (non-alcoholic)

Cookie Butter Worms and Dirt (non-alcoholic)

EPCOT Sunshine Griddle (Near Test Track presented by Chevrolet)

Food Items:

Avocado Toast with marinated toybox tomatoes on toasted ciabatta (Plant-based) (Garden Graze)

Shrimp and Grits: Blackened shrimp and cheddar cheese grits with brown gravy and sweet corn salsa

Corned Beef Brisket Hash with house-made potato barrels, onions, peppers, cheese curds, and a soft-poached egg with Tabasco hollandaise (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Fried Cinnamon Roll Bites with cream cheese frosting and candied bacon

Beverages:

Froot Loops Shake (non-alcoholic)

Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew Cocktail with milk, rum and coffee liqueur, and vanilla vodka

Food from The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board (Walt Disney World)

The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board

Food Items:

Tupelo Honey and Sweet Corn Spoon Bread with jalapeños, bacon, and house-made whipped honey butter (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Lavender Honey Mustard-marinated Chicken Flatbread with whipped honey-ricotta cheese, marinated vegetables, and goat cheese

Local Wildflower Honey-Mascarpone Cheesecake with orange blossom honey whipped cream, whipped honey, crystalized honey, honeycomb, dehydrated honey, and fennel pollen meringue kisses

Beverages:

Honey-Peach Freeze in a Souvenir Spike the Bee Sipper Cup (non-alcoholic) (Limit 2 per guest)

Lemonade Mead

Orange Blossom Honey Wine

Honey-Peach Freeze with Blueberry Vodka

The Citrus Blossom (Near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Crispy Mojo Marinated Pork Belly, with avocado cream, corn salsa, salsa verde, and plantain chips (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (New)

Tuna Tataki Bowl with spicy yuzu glaze, mango, avocado, and pappadam crisp

Grapefruit Tart: Grapefruit curd, lychee jam, ginger mousse, and yuzu cream (New)

Beverages:

Orange-Lemon Smoothie in a Souvenir Orange Bird Sipper Cup (non-alcoholic) (Limit 2 per guest)

Key Lime Hibiscus Ale

Orange Peel Ale

Citrus Honey Cream Ale

Orange Sunshine Wine Slushy

Beer Flight

Refreshment Port (Near Canada)

Food Items:

House-made Italian Sausage and Peppers Poutine (Plant-based) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Beverages:

Salted Cucumber Apple Hard Cider

Lavender Martini: Vodka with lavender and lemon

Pineapple Promenade (Near Port of Entry)

Food Items:

Spicy Hot Dog with pineapple chutney and plantain chips

DOLE Whip (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Frozen Desert Violet Lemonade (non-alcoholic)

DOLE Whip with Fanta (non-alcoholic)

Tropical Hefe Wheat Ale

Fresh Pressed Mango, Pineapple, and Guava Wheat Ale

Hazy Pebbles Fruity Hazy Milkshake

Violet Lemonade Ale

Sparkling Pineapple Wine

DOLE Whip topped with mango cream liqueur

Pineapple Beer Flight

Food from Trowel & Trellis Hosted by Impossible (Walt Disney World)

Trowel & Trellis Hosted by Impossible™ (Near Disney Traders)

Food Items:

Grilled Baby Vegetables with hummus cream and red pepper coulis (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Plant-based) (Garden Graze)

Impossible Sausage and Kale Soup (Plant-based)

Boneless Impossible Korean Short Rib with cilantro-lime rice, Danmuji slaw, and Kimchee Mayonnaise (Plant-based)

Chocolate Cake with whipped cassis mousse, raspberry gelato, and fresh raspberries (New) (Plant-based)

Beverages:

Twinings Energizing Matcha Cranberry & Lime Green Tea (non-alcoholic)

Bloom Hazy IPA

Twinings Energizing Matcha Cranberry & Lime Green Tea with lime vodka served in a mason jar

Refreshment Outpost

Food Items:

Pineapple Skewer with tajin seasoning (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Plant-based)

Tangerine soft-serve

Beverages:

Tangerine Cream Ale

Blueberry Lemonade Hard Cider

Organic Blonde Ale with passion fruit

Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market (Germany)

Food Items:

Potato Pancakes with house-made applesauce (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (Plant-based) (Garden Graze)

Potato Pancake with caramelized ham, onions, and herb sour cream (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Toasted Pretzel Bread topped with black forest ham and melted Gruyère cheese

Warm Cheese Strudel with mixed berries

Beverages:

Hugo Lager

Premium Pilsner

Raspberry Radler

Apfelschaumwein: Sparkling wine and apple liqueur

Beer Flight

Magnolia Terrace (American Adventure)

Food:

Southern Seafood Boil: Shrimp, mussels, crawfish, potatoes, corn, and Andouille sausage

Spicy Chicken Gumbo with Andouille sausage and BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain & Wild Rice (New)

Grilled Oysters with Cajun butter (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

House-made Boudin Bites featuring BEN’S ORIGINAL Long Grain White Rice

Pecan Praline (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Beverages:

Bayou Cocktail: Spiced rum, coconut rum, fruit punch, and Minute Maid orange juice

Orange Coriander Wheat Ale

American Light Ale

Double IPA

Beer Flight

Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco)

Food Items:

Mediterranean Flatbread with za’atar, artichokes, olives, mozzarella, and feta cheese (New)

Vanilla, Rose Water, and Pistachio Panna Cotta

Beverages:

Pomegranate Mimosa

Ginger and Elderberry Ale

Pomegranate Hard Cider

Blackberry Mint Mead

Flight

Food from La Isla Fresca (Walt Disney World)

La Isla Fresca (Between Morocco and France)

Food:

Arepas topped with melted queso fresco (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Arepa topped with shrimp, crushed avocado ají, and tomato sauce (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Arepa topped with chorizo (New)

Coconut Tres Leches: Vanilla cake soaked in oat milk, almond milk, and coconut milk with toasted coconut (New) (Plant-based) (Garden Graze)

Beverages:

Tropical Breeze: Lemonade, grapefruit juice, and simple syrup (non-alcoholic) (New)

Coconut Key Lime Ale

Tropical Perception White Sangria

Tropical Breeze with rum (New)

EPCOT Farmers Feast (Near Test Track presented by Chevrolet)

Food Items:

Early Bloom Menu (available March 2 through April 9)

Chilled Potato and Leek Soup “Vichyssoise” with chive oil and crispy leeks (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Char-grilled Bison Ribe-Eye with creamy leek fondue, roasted carnival cauliflower, Romanesco and port wine-goat cheese butter (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Goat Cheese Creamsicle Pop: Goat cheese Crémeux, orange cream, olive oil cake, cranberry sauce, and praline (New)

Springtime Menu (available April 10 through May 21)

Grilled Vegetable Bruschetta with marinated peppers, zucchini, squash, artichokes, goat cheese, and balsamic glaze on grilled ciabatta (New)

Herb-crusted Spring Lamb with marble potatoes, spring vegetables, and red wine butter sauce

Strawberry Rhubarb Upside-down Cake with crème fraîche whipped cream

Summer Solstice Menu (available May 22 through July 4)

Tomato and Cornbread Panzanella with burrata cheese and fresh basil

Barbecue Seared Pork Tenderloin with summer succotash, herb butter, and grapefruit vinaigrette (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

A Whole Lotta Melon: Feta cheesecake with watermelon curd, pickled watermelon rind, watermelon caramel, and compressed watermelon (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Beverages (available throughout the Festival):

Raspberry Lemon Verbena Whole-Leaf-Steeped Sparkling Hard Tea

Hibiscus Lemonade Cocktail featuring hibiscus gin

Cider House (United Kingdom)

Food Items:

BLT Scone with Nueske’s applewood-smoked bacon, sundried tomato, and basil (New)

Dark Chocolate Raspberry Tart with whipped cream

Beverages:

Pink Lemonade Hard Cider

Watermelon Hard Cider

Triple Jam Hard Cider

Pure Brewed Organic Lager

Snakebite: Triple jam hard cider and pure brewed organic lager

Cider Flight

Food from Northern Bloom (Walt Disney World)

Northern Bloom (Canada)

Food Items:

Seared Scallops with French green beans, butter potatoes, brown butter vinaigrette, and applewood-smoked bacon (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Beef Tenderloin Tips, Mushroom Bordelaise Sauce, and Whipped Potatoes with garden vegetables

Griddled Maple Pound Cake with warm peach compote and sweet corn gelato

Beverages:

Maple Popcorn Shake (non-alcoholic)

Blonde Ale

Blueberry Fruit Beer

Apricot with Maple Syrup Blonde Ale

Maple Popcorn Shake with maple rye whisky

Beer Flight

Jardin de Fiestas (Mexico)

Food Items:

Enchilada de Mole Negro: Chipotle chicken in a corn tortilla with mole negro, avocado mousse, crema Mexicana, and queso fresco (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Taco Vampiro: Barbacoa beef in a corn tortilla with crispy grilled Monterey jack cheese, salsa ranchera, and esquites (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Tostada de Chorizo: Plant-based Chorizo and black beans on a crispy corn tortilla with avocado mousse and queso fresco (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Beverages:

Poppy Flower Margarita: Tequila blanco, hibiscus flower tea, cucumber juice, aperitivo, and blackcurrant liqueur with a chile salt rim

Hypnotic Margarita: Tequila blanco, mezcal, rosemary syrup, cognac, and lemon juice

Craft Mexican Lager

Lotus House (China)

Food Items:

Spicy Mala Chicken Skewer (New)

House-made Cheesy Crab Wontons

Beverages:

Rose Bubble Milk Tea (non-alcoholic) (New)

Jasmine Draft Beer

Marco Boba: Amaretto, iced coffee, milk, and boba

Kung Fu Punch: Vodka, triple sec, mango, orange juice, and soda water

Tang Dynasty: Tequila gold, light rum, strawberry, piña colada mix, white boba pearls, and soda water

Food from Primavera Kitchen (Walt Disney World)

Primavera Kitchen (Italy)

Food Items:

Arancini: Fried Risotto Balls stuffed with braised beef served with grape tomato salad and balsamic emulsion

Ravioli alla Boscaiola: Sweet sausage ravioli with sweet corn, spring vegetables, and cream sauce

Bomboloni: Cream-filled Italian doughnut with raspberry sauce and powdered sugar

Beverages:

Pilsner

Pinot Grigio

Chianti

Prosecco

Rosa Regale

Moscato

Italian White Sangria with prosecco

Italian Red Sangria with cabernet sauvignon

Italian Margarita with limoncello and tequila

Hanami (Japan)

Food Items:

Frushi: Strawberry, pineapple, and cantaloupe wrapped in sweet rice and pink soy wrap served with whipped cream, berry sauce, and toasted coconut

Chicken Yakitori: Grilled chicken with scallions, red pepper-shoyu emulsion, and pickled onions

Beef Tataki: Seared sirloin with red shiso sauce, watermelon radish, and sprouts

Beverages:

Yuzu Tilted Tonic Hard Seltzer

Ozeki Pineapple Nigori Sake

Cucumber Cooler: Sake, vodka, and cucumber garnished with a cucumber slice

Food from Fleur de Lys (Walt Disney World)

Fleur de Lys (France)

Food Items:

Croissant au Fromage de Chèvre, Herbes et Ail Rôtie: Croissant with goat cheese, herbs, and roasted garlic (New)

Pan Bagnat Classique: The Niçoise Sandwich with house-made bread, albacore tuna mayonnaise, tomato, black olives, lettuce, and celery (New)

Salade de Lentilles à la Lyonnaise: French Green Lentil Salad with bacon and garlic sausage (New)

Beignet Caramélisé, Fourré Crème Vanille, Glacé au Caramel Fleur de Sel: Caramelized Beignet filled with vanilla cream and glazed with caramel fleur de sel

Beverages:

French Wheat Draft Beer

VeRy Raspberry: Rosé wine with natural raspberry flavor

Grand Mimosa Cocktail with orange liqueur, Champagne, and orange juice

La Vie en Rose Frozen Slush: Vodka, orange vodka, and liqueur with white and red cranberry juice

Funnel Cake

Food Item:

Strawberry Cheesecake Funnel Cake topped with strawberry ice cream, cheesecake crumbles, strawberry drizzle, and whipped cream (New)

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company

World Discovery (Near Mission: SPACE) – Minty Melon Refresher: A lightly caffeinated blend of watermelon-cucumber-mint juice with strawberries and blueberries (Spirited option available featuring Watermelon-Basil Vodka) (New)

Near Canada: Strawberry Fields Refresher – A lightly caffeinated blend of strawberry açaí juice with strawberries and blueberries (Spirited option available featuring strawberry-lemongrass vodka) (New)

World Showcase (Near Disney Traders) – Pink Paradise Refresher: A lightly caffeinated blend of refreshing dragon fruit-lychee juice with strawberries and blueberries (Spirited option available featuring watermelon-basil vodka) (New)

The American Adventure – Wildberry Wonder Refresher: A lightly caffeinated blend of wildberry-hibiscus juice with strawberries and blueberries (New) (Spirited option available featuring tropical rum)