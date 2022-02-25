Everything you need to know about Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

BAY LAKE, Fla. – It’s the hotel experience that will transport you into a galaxy far, far away.

First announced in 2019 by Disney Imagineering, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was promised to be an immersive vacation experience that only Disney could pull off. Guests would board a transport and would blast into their own Star Wars story. Now, following years of construction and a small delay, the hotel that Star Wars fans have been waiting for has finally come to fruition.

So, what is all the hype behind this immersive new Disney World hotel? And what can you expect after checking in?

We break down everything you need to know below.

The story and how it begins

The adventure starts when guests arrive at the Galactic Starcruiser Terminal at Walt Disney World and check-in for their two-night experience.

Guests will enter a Launch Pod to begin their journey up to the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser, your home during your adventure. Guests will travel the galaxy in style aboard the newly renovated and glamorous ship that is known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations throughout the galaxy.

The ship’s narrative happens between the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

When the Launch Pod docks with the starcruiser and the airlock opens, guests will step into the ship’s main deck atrium to begin their journey through a galaxy far, far away.

“Passengers will find themselves right in the middle of the action, making choices unexpected story moments. Do you help the Resistance, or do you tell the First Order? Your choices determine what happens for you during your voyage, including exciting activities and missions, character encounters, and adventures that go beyond any ordinary vacation experience,” said Disney Imagineer Ann Morrow Johnson. “As this is a Star Wars adventure, you can be pretty sure that not everything is going to go as planned.”

Decisions a guest makes on their “datapad” will affect how individual stories unfold and potentially impact the fate of the entire galaxy.

While onboard, guests will come in contact with unique Star Wars characters including the ship’s captain and members of the First Order, dine in the Crown of Corellia dining room, see out-of-this-world entertainment and live out the ultimate Star Wars adventure.

A sample itinerary online shows that guests will be very busy over the course of two days.

What’s included?

Ongoing, immersive and interactive entertainment, where choices determine your experience

Food and beverages on the Starcruiser (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages)

A quick-service meal at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo or other select locations at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for your planetary excursion to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Valet parking

Exclusive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser MagicBand

Access to exclusive merchandise onboard

What special experiences are on board?

Lightsaber training on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (McReynolds)

While onboard, guests will take on a number of things that only build on the overall experience in the Star Wars galaxy. Guests will learn how to wield and defend themselves with a lightsaber during a roughly 30-minute training session.

Bridge training on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (WKMG)

Guests will also learn how to defend the ship during bridge training. Passengers will learn how to defend, navigate, shield and load during this interactive and immersive experience.

How much does it cost?

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser room (McReynolds)

Disney said on its website that rates vary depending on a guest’s voyage departure date, the number of guests in a cabin and the cabin type.

Disney’s sample pricing, with departure dates of Aug. 20 through Sept. 17 with a standard room, shows two guests will pay $4,809 for a two-night trip, which works out at $1,209 per guest per night. The cost per person decreases as the number of people increases. Three guests (2 adults and 1 child) will cost $5,299 total, or $889 per guest per night, and four guests (3 adults and 1 child) will cost $6,000 total, or $749 per guest per night.

These prices increase if a group would like a Galaxy Class Suit or Grand Captain Suite.

Voyages from March 1 to April 29 are sold out.

Where is it located?

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (McReynolds)

The Galactic Starcruiser terminal is located just beyond the boundaries of the fictional planet of Batuu which is located at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Guests can get to the new experience with ease by driving west on Osceola Parkway. Newly installed signs will instruct drivers to merge right.

New signs pointing drivers to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (McReynolds)

A newly installed exit ramp will point guests to the terminal of the Galactic Starcruiser. Guests must present a name at the security gate to gain access to the terminal.

