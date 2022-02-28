Front coming to Central Florida. Here’s how it will affect the forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – A weak front that will bring a 20-30% coverage of rain Monday afternoon and evening while dropping temperatures by about 10 degrees.

Expect a high of 77 degrees Monday in Orlando. Sunday’s high was 86. The average high for this time of year is 77. The record high on this date is 89.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Skies will be sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and no chance of rain.

Highs climb into the low to mid-80s from Thursday through the weekend, with very slim rain chances.

We saw no rain Sunday, putting Orlando’s deficit at 2.86 since the first of the year.