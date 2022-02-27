Achoo! Allergy levels to remain high this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s rough out there. After a cold start to February, spring has sprung over the couple of weeks leading to the start of the spring allergy season. Grasses, oak and juniper have been the main allergens in our atmosphere.

A weak cold front will drop the temperature Monday and produce a little bit of rain, but it won’t be enough to rid the air of the pollen.

The pollen count is expected to remain high in Central Florida for the week ahead. After a couple of relatively cooler days to start the work week, unseasonably warm air pushes back up the Peninsula by the middle and latter stages of the week.

That extra warmth will help to keep the pollen explosion alive and well for the foreseeable future.