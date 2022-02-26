Near-record warmth continues for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Sunshine State has once again become the envy of the rest of the country. Pool-worthy weather continues Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Highs surge back into the mid-to-upper 80s, record territory by the afternoon.

If your plans take you to the beach, be mindful that an elevated rip current risk continues. Water temperatures have gradually warmed back to the low 70s thanks to the unseasonably warm stretch.

Forecast vs records Saturday

Highs continue to be in the mid-to-upper 80s Sunday ahead of a cold front that approaches Central Florida. Sunday will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Scattered shower chances return Monday as relatively cooler air returns.

Highs Monday fall back into the 70s. By mid-to-late week, the 80s make a comeback. Unseasonably warm weather looks to continue through at least next weekend. Except for Monday, most of the week ahead will be dry. Parts of Central Florida are now considered to be in a moderate drought.