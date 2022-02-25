Drunk man shocked, tackled after attacking woman, children at Orlando International Airport, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shocked with a Taser and handcuffed during a wild scene at an Orlando International Airport gate, police said.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers were called Thursday to United Airlines gate 46 for a report of a man who had just hit a woman and United gate agent.

Cellphone video of the incident posted to YouTube, shows a man — identified as Ryan Martin, 34, from Yonkers, New York by police — at gate 46 yelling obscenities and threatening people.

“I was just terrified, it happened so quickly,” said Jessica Smith, the woman who caught the incident on her cellphone camera.

“Are you (expletive) serious,” Martin can be heard saying in the video while inside the gangway prior to police arriving.

A loud banging noise can be heard before an airline employee shouts, “Sir, come out.”

When the man eventually walks into camera view, he shouts, “Nobody touch me,” before adding, “I’m gonna put on a mother(expletive) show.”

Ryan Martin, 34 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

It’s not clear from the video what sparked the scene, but the man can be heard yelling, “I had a couple drinks before a (expletive) flight.”

Eventually, the man can be seen blocking the door to the gangway, before banging on the door and trying to force his way back in.

The man threatens someone off-camera shouting, “I’m going to kill you,” and orders people to stay away, the video shows. He then makes his way back onto the gangway.

Around the four-minute mark, a woman and several children walk off the gangway and are ushered away by airport employees.

Shortly after that, police arrive to a round of applause.

The man then comes off the gangway and moments later a stun gun can be heard discharging, according to the video.

The officer orders the man to the ground multiple times, but the man seems largely unfazed by the shock.

The officer then tackles the man to the ground in the video. Police said a bystander helped the officer as he struggled with Martin on the ground.

Police said the officer zapped the man multiple times as he worked to handcuff him

The man is then brought to his feet, loaded onto a wheelchair and carted away as some people jeer him, the video shows.

After the man was handcuffed, police said they questioned the victim. The woman said Martin became agitated at the airport and began drinking, according to the report. The woman said Martin shoved her child and told them to walk, records show.

Martin went to get another drink, then grabbed the woman by her neck when she refused to hold it, according to police. The woman claimed Martin also pulled her by her hair. Other witnesses backed up that claim, records show.

After witnessing the attack, security moved the woman and her children to the gangway, but police said Martin was able to make his way inside the bridge. Police said the woman tried to put herself between Martin and the children and was shoved at least twice before an officer arrived.

Martin was booked into the Orange County jail Thursday. He faces charges of child abuse, disorderly intoxication, domestic violence, battery and resisting an officer with violence.