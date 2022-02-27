Turning cooler Monday after another sunny, spring-like day Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – It continues to feel more like the end of spring rather than the last few weeks of winter. Sunshine will dominate Sunday after the fog dissipates. Highs under mostly sunny skies climb back to the mid-to-upper 80s. It will be a few degrees cooler right along the coast.

If your plans take you to the beach, be mindful that a high rip current risk continues. Water temperatures have gradually warmed back to the low 70s thanks to the unseasonably warm stretch.

Highs Monday fall back into the 70s as a cold front moves through Central Florida.

Highs Monday

A few scattered showers will be possible during the day.

Clouds and rain Monday

By mid-to-late week, the 80s make a comeback. Unseasonably warm weather looks to continue through at least next weekend. Except for Monday, most of the week ahead will be dry. Parts of Central Florida are now considered to be in a moderate drought.

Ad

With the 80s surging back quickly next week, the pollen count will remain extremely high.