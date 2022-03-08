‘Celebrate HER Story’ at Walt Disney World highlights Women’s History Month

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World Resort is honoring and celebrating Women’s History Month with the return of its popular “Celebrate HER Story” experiences.

“At Walt Disney World Resort, women have been a driving force behind many of our most treasured theme park experiences. That’s why Women’s History Month is so important to us – it’s a time to honor women throughout history, share their stories and celebrate their achievements,” Disney explained on its blog.

The experiences are just one of the ways Disney Parks are amplifying diversity, equity and inclusion through its Reimagine Tomorrow endeavor.

Throughout the month, guests can see beautiful artwork that showcase female Disney characters, try delicious treats, see live entertainment and so much more.

See some of the experiences below.

Art and live entertainment

Celebrate HER Story at Walt Disney World (WKMG)

Disney explained throughout the resort, guests will find unique photo-silhouette backdrops that showcase women. At Disney Springs, across from AMC theaters, guests will find a special backdrop that showcases the “Celebrate HER Story” initiative. Disney is encouraging guests to snap a photo and use the hashtag #CelebrateHERStory on social media.

Celebrate HER Story at Walt Disney World (WKMG)

During the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, guests with reservations can listen to female artists that are taking the stage during the Garden Rock Concerts Series. Such artists include Melina León, CeCe Winans, Glass Ceiling, Skillzmatic and Hello Sister.

Elsa topiary at EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival (WKMG)

Also happening at EPCOT, guests can take part in two immersive experiences.

The “Rally of the Gazelles” can be found in the Morocco pavilion. Disney said it highlights the country’s all-female, off-road race, where navigation skills, determination and teamwork mean the difference between getting ahead and going off-course. Meanwhile, at American Adventure pavilion, guests can enjoy the “Creating Tradition: Innovation and Change in American Indian Art” exhibit. The experience showcases historical Native artifacts and American Indian art that have been passed down for several generations.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, Disney will have a female DJ leading a Disney-inspired dance party at Disney Springs on the AdventHealth Waterside Stage. The playlist will feature songs by some of Disney’s most beloved and inspirational female characters, Disney explained on its blog.

Special merchandise and offerings

New nuiMOs outfits (Disney)

Guests can celebrate their favorite Disney hero or princess with special merchandise during Women’s History Month.

This month, Disney plans on releasing an all-new nuiMOs plush outfits that celebrate female empowerment. The new items will be available in parks and on shopDisney.com. Guests can also grab the perfect apparel or Disney princess gift by shopping the Disney Ultimate Princess celebration collection.

Walt Disney World annual passholders can take their love of a popular female Disney character to the next level with a special Disney MobileMagic pass. Throughout March, passholders can enjoy exclusive designs featuring Edna Mode, Mrs. Incredible, Mirabel and Luisa, Minnie Mouse and so many more.

Disney MobileMagic Service (Disney)

Delicious food and drinks

All month long, culinary artists are whipping up some sweet treats that pay tribute to female Disney Imagineers, chefs and characters.

Disney Springs

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar:

Nona’s Home-Style Meatballs and Carne Frita con Tostones (Disney)

Nona’s home-style meatballs presented by Sous Chef Lori Tiritilli: Italian meatballs with Sunday gravy, basil pesto, and scratch-made lemon ricotta, grilled focaccia crostini, grated pecorino cheese.

Carne Frita con Tostones presented by Sous Chef Natalie Floyd: Crispy pork shoulder tostones, pickled onions, citrus aioli

Amorette’s Patisserie:

“The Passion of My Life” at Amorette’s Patisserie (Disney)

“The Passion of My Life” presented by Pastry Chef Yoly Lazo Colon: Pineapple, mango and toasted coconut mousse, coconut chiffon cake, white chocolate crisp pearls and infused passion fruit glacage

The Ganachery:

Lady Tano Pop at The Ganachery (Disney)

Lady Tano Pop, presented by Chef Chocolatier Amanda Lauder: Plant-based coconut and blueberry swirled ganache topped with dark 65% chocolate

Disney Resorts

Desserts found at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort:

Chorizo Arepas and Mirabel Cupcake (Disney)

Chorizo Arepas: Cheese arepas topped with chorizo, red pepper and onion-egg scramble, arugula, and sliced avocado

Mirabel Cupcake: Cinnamon cupcake filled with custard and topped with coconut buttercream, toasted coconut, and Mirabel-inspired fondant garnishes

Luisa Push-Up Cake Pop and Encanto Cholado (Disney)

Luisa Push-Up Cake Pop: Layers of vanilla cake and tres leches pastry cream topped with a doughnut hole “boulder”

Encanto Cholado: Crushed ice topped with sliced fresh fruit, sweetened condensed milk and shredded coconut

Magic Kingdom

Madame Leota Cupcake (Disney)

Liberty Square Market: the Madame Leota Cupcake is inspired by Leota Toombs . The dessert is chocolate-cherry cake filled with black cherry-lime cream finished with blackberry buttercream

“it’s a small world” Cupcake (Disney)

At Friar’s Nook: “It’s a small world” cupcake inspired by Mary Blair . Features lemon funfetti cake, blue raspberry buttercream, and vanilla-lemon buttercream

Cinderella Castle Mosaic Cupcake (Disney)

Main Street, U.S.A.: Cinderella Castle Mosaic Cupcake inspired by Dorothea Redmond . Features champagne-flavored cake filled with fresh raspberry champagne compote, gold champagne buttercream, mosaic tile sprinkles and chocolate garnish

Walt Disney World plans on sharing even more special experiences during Women’s History Month on its blog throughout the month.

