EPCOT: Imagineers share photos inside Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World Imagineers are currently testing the all-new attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The roller coaster attraction, based off of the popular Marvel films, is slated to open at EPCOT later this summer.

A rendering published in the Spring 2022 issue of Disney twenty-three magazine shows the roller coaster’s loading platform.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind (The Walt Disney Company)

“It’s a stunning space – where EPCOT guests will get a chance to step aboard a Nova Corps ship and load into their Starjumper vehicles to take off with the Guardians of the Galaxy on a race through time and space! Our ride team has been hard at work testing this innovative ride system which we call an Omnicoaster,” said Disney Imagineer Zach Riddley in an Instagram post.

In a TikTok video, another Imagineer talks about the testing now underway.

The new attraction will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world, housed in one of the largest show buildings ever constructed for a Disney theme park. The thrill ride is also the first Disney coaster with a reverse launch.

It will be located in the theme park’s newly named World Discovery neighborhood.

For the past several weeks, construction crews have been putting the final touches on the outside of the building.

Standing out front is the 51-foot-tall Nova Corps Starblaster ship.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind starship (WKMG)

An official opening date has not been announced for the new attraction.

