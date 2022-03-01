See all the new food items you can enjoy at 11-day Florida Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. – The Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off 11 days of fun on Thursday with concerts, rides and lots of new food for guests to enjoy.

The annual event in Plant City starts on March 3 with the gates opening at 10 a.m.

There will be a bevy of strawberry treats to enjoy such as strawberry shortcakes, milkshakes, chocolate-dipped strawberries, cheesecake, cobbler, strawberry brisket tacos, parfaits, dole whip, kettle korn, fritters and more.

On top of that, there are some specialty foods and food vendors that will be new for guests to enjoy this year, according to a news release.

See the full list below:

Apple Fry Sundae

Sweet apple fries with an a-la-mode twist. Crisp Granny Smith apples layered with vanilla ice cream, strawberry compote and topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. Located at Apple Fries on West Independent.

Fried Mac & Cheese Balls

Deep-fried till golden brown, crunchy on the outside with creamy macaroni and cheese on the inside. Located at Seasoned Greens near the GT Grandstand entrance.

Applewood Jack Fruit Sandwich

Applewood BBQ jackfruit sandwiches as a vegan substitute for pulled pork. Located at Seasoned Greens near the GT Grandstand entrance.

Berry Dog

An all-beef hotdog topped with a strawberry-infused slaw. Located at George’s Fun Food near Edwards Street west of the Parke Exhibit Building.

Buffalo Cauliflower Macaroni & Cheese Crunch Wrap

A new vegan-friendly wrap. Located at Seasoned Greens near the GT Grandstand entrance.

Cotton Candy, Strawberry Shortcake, Chocolate Strawberry Fudge, Brownies, Cake Pops & Cupcakes

Sweet Treat Lane offers a large assortment of homemade fudge, cake pops, cupcakes, brownies and much more. Fudge varieties include: cotton candy, strawberry shortcake, chocolate strawberry, strawberry cheesecake, strawberry and chocolate. Located at Sweet Treat Lane in the Parke Exhibit Building.

Creamy Lemonade

A cool, creamy lemonade that is also available in strawberry flavor. Located on the east side of the TECO Expo Hall, west of the Milton E. Hull Building and south of the Entenmann’s Strawberry Tent.

Holy Macaroni

Holy Macaroni serves gourmet macaroni and cheese made to order with your choice of pasta, a three-cheese blend and an assortment of veggies, meats or seafood. For guests who can’t decide on what to build, Holy Macaroni also has award-winning combinations to choose from. Located on Edwards Street.

Strawberry Southern Comfort Sundae

A homemade sweet potato flavored hard ice cream, topped with torched marshmallows, waffle pieces, brown sugar and Applewood smoked candied bacon. The dessert is drizzled with maple syrup, garnished with sliced Plant City strawberries and a pinch of Cayenne pepper. Located at Polar Bear Ice Cream on East Independent near Neighborhood Village.

Strawberry Key Lime Funnel Cake

Made with a flavorful strawberry key lime funnel cake batter deep-fried till a bright strawberry red, lightly dusted with powdered sugar, layered with fresh sliced Florida strawberries and topped with a tart homemade key lime glaze. Located at Best Around Concessions near Candyland Warehouse north of the Entenmann’s Tent.

Strawberry Pina Colada Smoothie

A blend of strawberries, pineapples, cream of coconut and ice, topped with generous slices of pineapple and strawberries. Located at the Cinnamon Saloon near the southside of the Parke Exhibit Building.

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

A hefty mound of homemade macaroni and cheese with a dollop of slow-roasted pulled pork piled high, and drizzled with a sweet BBQ sauce. Located at Piggy Palace southwest of the Arthur Boring Building.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is located at 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City, Florida. For more information, visit the event’s website by clicking here.

The gates open each day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $10. Children ages 6 to 12 are $5 and those 5 and under are free. Most concerts are an additional cost.