Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Orange County girl

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Sheriff’s officials tweeted Tuesday morning that Starasia Quinones (pictured above) was last seen Monday morning at her home on Silverwood Drive near North Pine Hills and Indian Hill roads.

Deputies described Quinones as an Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet tall and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up sweater and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Quinones is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-836-4357.

No other details have been released.