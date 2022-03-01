Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Orange County girl

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Sheriff’s officials tweeted Tuesday morning that Starasia Quinones (pictured above) was last seen Monday morning at her home on Silverwood Drive near North Pine Hills and Indian Hill roads.
Deputies described Quinones as an Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet tall and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up sweater and blue sweatpants.
Anyone with information about Quinones is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-836-4357.
No other details have been released.
MISSING: 15-yr-old Starasia Quinones was last seen at 8:30 a.m. yesterday at her home on Silverwood Dr, near N. Pine Hills Rd & Indian Hill Rd. She was wearing a gray zip-up sweater & blue sweatpants.— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 1, 2022
If you see Starasia or know where she may be, please call us at 407-836-4357. pic.twitter.com/u9jiLuzs0k