61º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Deputies search for missing 15-year-old Orange County girl

Starasia Quinones last seen on Silverwood Drive

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Missing, Starasia Quinones
Starasia Quinones. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Sheriff’s officials tweeted Tuesday morning that Starasia Quinones (pictured above) was last seen Monday morning at her home on Silverwood Drive near North Pine Hills and Indian Hill roads.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Deputies described Quinones as an Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5 feet tall and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray zip-up sweater and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Quinones is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-836-4357.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email