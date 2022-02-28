Disney Springs set to get new restaurant with vegan, pescatarian menu

A sign near one of the entrances to Disney Springs is seen Monday, May 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. As Walt Disney World shops and restaurants prepare to open at its entertainment complex later this week, it's posting a warning about the dangers of coronavirus advising guests that they voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. (AP Photo/(John Raoux)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Disney Springs announced the opening of a new restaurant in March at the dining and shopping destination.

Local Green Atlanta — a fast-casual restaurant based out of Atlanta, Georgia — will be opening its first Florida location in the coming weeks, according to a social media post.

“The newest addition to our neighborhood is bringing you culture, hip-hop and fresh healthy greens in just one bite! Get ready to taste all the goodness of @localgreenatl when they open their #DisneySprings location this March,” the post reads.

Local Green Atlanta’s menu focuses on vegan, vegetarian and pescatarian dishes, according to its website.

Disney Springs did not offer an opening date or say where the new restaurant will be located.

The restaurant was opened by Zachary “Big Zak” Wallace, who was a well-known name in Atlanta’s hip-hop community prior to opening Local Green Atlanta.

“In 2017, he sought out to make a difference. Starting with a Local Green Atlanta food truck, Wallace wanted to spread an awareness for tasty, fulfilling plant-based cuisine in these Atlanta communities. Now, his Vine City restaurant, Local Green Atlanta, continues to spread that message, serving not just health—but hope,” the website reads.