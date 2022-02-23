Central Florida’s food scene well represented in 2022 James Beard Awards semifinalists

Orlando chef Henry Moso, from Kabooki Sushi, is a semifinalist in the 2022 James Beard Awards. Moso was previously nominated for a James Beard Award in 2020.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Several well-known names in Central Florida’s food scene are in the running for the 2022 James Beard Awards, a top honor in the food industry.

“The mission of the James Beard Awards is to recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive,” according to the James Beard Foundations website.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The foundation announced its list of semifinalists Wednesday with four contenders coming out of the Orlando area.

The list of Central Florida semifinalists include:

Ad

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

The winners will be announced on Monday, June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, according to the foundation.

See the full list of semifinalists below: