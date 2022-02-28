A guide to Daytona Beach Bike Week 2022

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Motorcycle enthusiasts assemble! The annual Bike Week at Daytona Beach is back for its 81st ride.

The event starts on Friday and will run through March 12. The 10-day celebration will be full of music, contests and, of course, races and rallies.

Here are some things to keep in mind about Bike Week 2022.

General Information

One of the most well known motorcycle rallies in the country, Bike Week is presented by Monster Energy this year, and the brand will bring some of its sponsored athletes for autograph sessions, including Dakar Rally champion Casey Currie.

In addition to meeting big names in the motorcycling world, you will also have the chance of winning a brand-new bike by entering the official Bike Week Motorcycle Drawing. A donation of $50 per ticket will get your name entered to win a new 2022 Harley-Davidson Lowrider S (FXLRS), billed as the official motorcycle of Bike Week 2022. If you buy two tickets, you will get a third for free. There will only be 4,500 total tickets sold, and the drawing will be held on April 29. Click here to enter the drawing.

Traffic and safety

During last year’s edition, Daytona Beach police issued 330 traffic citations, 157 of which were for motorcycle riders. There were also 167 reported crashes, with 53 of those involving motorcycle riders.

Five traffic fatalities were tied to the event, according to Daytona Beach police.

Events

We’ve compiled a list of some of the highlighted events of the week, organized by date:

For more information about Bike Week 2022, please visit this website.