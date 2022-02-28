A guide to Daytona Beach Bike Week 2022

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Motorcycle enthusiasts assemble! The annual Bike Week at Daytona Beach is back for its 81st ride.
The event starts on Friday and will run through March 12. The 10-day celebration will be full of music, contests and, of course, races and rallies.
Here are some things to keep in mind about Bike Week 2022.
General Information
One of the most well known motorcycle rallies in the country, Bike Week is presented by Monster Energy this year, and the brand will bring some of its sponsored athletes for autograph sessions, including Dakar Rally champion Casey Currie.
In addition to meeting big names in the motorcycling world, you will also have the chance of winning a brand-new bike by entering the official Bike Week Motorcycle Drawing. A donation of $50 per ticket will get your name entered to win a new 2022 Harley-Davidson Lowrider S (FXLRS), billed as the official motorcycle of Bike Week 2022. If you buy two tickets, you will get a third for free. There will only be 4,500 total tickets sold, and the drawing will be held on April 29. Click here to enter the drawing.
Traffic and safety
During last year’s edition, Daytona Beach police issued 330 traffic citations, 157 of which were for motorcycle riders. There were also 167 reported crashes, with 53 of those involving motorcycle riders.
Five traffic fatalities were tied to the event, according to Daytona Beach police.
Events
We’ve compiled a list of some of the highlighted events of the week, organized by date:
- March 4: Opening Day Swap Meet and Bike Show will be the opportunity to meet bike lovers from around the country. Held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1471 Tomoka Farm Road, Daytona Beach.
- March 4-12: Rock and Roll band Bobby Friss will have multiple performances throughout the event. Times and locations will vary.
- March 5: The 52nd DAYTONA Supercross is the longest continuous supercross race in America and will feature some of the best riders in the world. General admission is $45, tickets for kids ages 6-12 are $15 and those 5 and under get in free to general admission areas.
- March 5: The Ride Forever Wedding Ceremony will tie the knot for some bike-loving couples. In Downtown DeLand at 100 N. Woodland Blvd., from noon to 1 p.m.
- March 11: Boardwalk/Full Throttle Bike Show. A grand prize is $500 is lofted above 59 other trophies in 20 categories. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Daytona Beach Boardwalk,10 Ocean Avenue, Daytona Beach.
- March 10: Leather and Lace MC Annual Motorcycle Rodeo. Some of the best riders will maneuver their bikes in popular biker games. There will be music, drinks and raffles. Admission is $10 per person at the gate. At Leather & Lace MC Clubhouse, 574 W. Ariel Rd., Edgewater.
- March 11: 2022 Burning Bike. There will be live bands on stage, as well as a bikini contest. Guests can write a message on a 75-foot wooden handmade bike before it is burned. At Fastland Campground, 3150 E. New York Ave., DeLand.
- March 12: The DAYTONA 200 will challenge the world’s best motorcycle racers. Tickets start at $35.
For more information about Bike Week 2022, please visit this website.