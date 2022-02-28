Disney debuts ‘Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire’ show

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has debuted the all-new castle stage show, Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire.

The show happens on the stage in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom.

Disney said the show is an updated version of Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire and features EARidescent fashions to celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

This is the first castle show to return to the park since Walt Disney World was forced to close its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The stage show incorporates favorite scenes inspired by “Frozen,” “Tangled,” and “The Princess and the Frog,” plus a new opening and finale with Mickey Mouse and all his friends.

Disney announced the show’s return back in January, saying it was just one of several new entertainment options returning to the resort. Earlier this month, the all-new “Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade” debuted. On March 9, families will watch as the “Festival of Fantasy Parade” returns.

Guests can find daily showtimes for the new stage show on the My Disney Experience app or in the park.

