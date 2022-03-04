A galactic wish: The kids who first stepped onboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is known for making dreams come true for families across the country.

That idea played out this week for a very special group of families at Disney’s all-new hotel experience, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

The families were selected for the out-of-this-world experience through wish-granting organizations, like Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Families dressed in their Star Wars outfits, tried incredible space-inspired foods and helped defend the galaxy from the First Order.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser bridge (McReynolds)

Walt Disney World has a long-standing relationship with Make-a-Wish, partnering together for more than four decades. Through the partnership, the two organizations have helped grant more than 145,000 Disney-inspired wishes together.

The Make-A-Wish organization helps creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since the founding of the organization in 1980, Make-A-Wish has become the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide.

“I remain inspired by Disney’s dedication to fulfilling wishes in such a magical way and am delighted that these families will get to experience this ahead of anyone else,” Make-A-Wish America President and CEO Richard K. Davis said.

Just two weeks ago, Disney leaders traveled to north Florida to surprise one family outside their home.

Disney Surprises Wish Families with Voyage on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser (Disney)

“We traveled to north Florida to let a 10-year-old boy know that he, and his family were going to be among the first to go on the Starcruiser, and it was the exact reaction we had hoped for,” Corporate Social Responsibility Senior Manager Stefanie Steele said. “His jaw dropped and he was so excited. It really made what we do - worth it.”

See the surprise video below.

“It was truly a magical moment,” Walt Disney World Ambassador Raevon Redding said. “He was really excited about it all, but I think the space food was something he was most excited about.”

The recent maiden wish voyage is the latest way Walt Disney World is giving back to members of our community.

Disney recently donated $3 million in grants to six Central Florida nonprofits in honor of the 50th anniversary celebration:

Click here to learn more about Make-a-Wish and find out ways to help.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is now open for future bookings.

