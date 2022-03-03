Busch Gardens removes beams after guest injured on Iron Gwazi

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has made some modifications to its high-speed Iron Gwazi roller coaster after a guest reported a minor injury.

In a statement, the theme park said the guest reported hitting his hand on a beam while riding the roller coaster.

“The safety of our guests is our highest priority and all of our rides are designed and installed according to all applicable standards, manufacturer specifications and include specific ride restrictions for the safety of our guests,” the theme park said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, the morning after this situation, crews removed two beams from the area where the guest reported this situation occurred. We took the precautionary step to remove them as part of our commitment to the health and safety of our guests.”

Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay offers incredible heights, high-speed thrills and heart-pumping moments that you won’t find anywhere else in the Sunshine State. The new attraction is opening to the public officially on March 11 and will be the tallest hybrid coaster in North America.

Iron Gwazi will be the 10th roller coaster to join Busch Gardens’ lineup of highly rated roller coasters and thrill rides.

