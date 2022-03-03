Daytona Lagoon prepares to open for 2022 season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – This weekend, families can cool off from the heat and have fun at Daytona Lagoon.

The water park is opening for its 2022 season on March 5 and will be under new management.

“We are so excited about what the 2022 season will bring,” explained Tyler Currie, General Manager for Daytona Lagoon. “We can’t wait to bring in some fun and exciting changes along the way.”

In a news release, leaders said the water park is now operated by BWL Acquisition, LLC. The company acquired Daytona Lagoon late in 2021 and is focused on freshening and cleaning up the park for the upcoming water park season. The new owners are in the process of updating and refreshing several of the park’s attractions, including the interactive children’s play area, Blackbeard’s Revenge, Pelican’s Drift Lazy River and Poseidon’s Pass.

Guests will also notice new ticket windows, digital signage and remodeled bathrooms. Leaders said the quick-service restaurant and bar, Goonie Cove and the Mega Arcade, are also getting updates to provide faster and more efficient service.

During its opening weekend, the park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The park will have the same hours March 12-19 to align with Volusia County’s spring break.

