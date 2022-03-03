Eating healthy at Universal Orlando: 10 foods you should try at the parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s not all turkey legs and churros at Universal Orlando Resort.

The resort also has a number of incredible food offerings for guests looking to eat healthily.

From plant-based options to mouthwatering dishes filled with fresh ingredients that will give guests fuel to maximize their day in the parks, Universal said the dishes go above and beyond traditional theme park foods and feature options for every guest and their dietary preferences and goals.

“We’re committed to offering our guests a food and beverage experience that goes beyond the typical items people associate with theme parks,” said Chef Jason Glus, Executive Chef at Universal Orlando Resort. “As guests have become more focused on consuming nutritious dishes, our team of incredible chefs and culinary experts have worked to develop a variety of recipes that give guests the balance they’re looking for – with each having its own health benefits and being created with the freshest ingredients available.”

Take a look at some of the dishes below.

Pistachio crusted salmon salad

Pistachio Crusted Salmon Salad (Universal)

Served at Finnegan’s at Universal Studios.

A fresh fillet of salmon served on a bed of baby greens, roasted root vegetables, tomatoes, onions, Havarti dill cheese with a homemade mustard ale vinaigrette.

Park Ave avocado toast

Park Ave Avocado Toast at TODAY show cafe (Universal)

Served at the TODAY Cafe at Universal Studios.

The toast has smashed avocados, toasted cashews, shaved fennel, roasted tomato puree, lemon vinaigrette, arugula, radicchio on toasted artisan French bread and served with fresh fruit.

Souvlaki couscous bowl

Souvlaki Couscous Bowl (Universal)

Served at Mythos at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Includes Za’atar spiced Israeli couscous, diced tomatoes, wild mushrooms, cucumber, roasted red pepper, marinated chickpeas, crumbled feta and basil oil. Guests can choose a lean protein like tofu or chicken to add.

Lemon Chicken Soy Lettuce Wraps

Tandoori Chicken Lettuce Wraps (Universal)

Confisco Grille at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Sautéed lemon soy chicken bibb lettuce, pickled daikon, radicchio, cellophane noodles, crushed peanuts, scallions and water chestnuts.

Chilled tuna noodle bowl

Chilled Tuna Noodle Bowl (Universal)

Confisco Grille at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Sesame seared yellowfin tuna, soba noodles, green onion, avocado, edamame, cucumber with a wasabi-ponzu dressing. Tuna is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin K, iron and B vitamins. And this dish also includes edamame, which helps lower cholesterol.

Superfoods salad

Super Foods Salad (Universal)

On the menu at the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk.

Includes spinach, arugula, avocado, quinoa, asparagus, sundried roasted tomatoes, red onion, pine nuts, feta cheese and topped with a citrus vinaigrette.

Makimono vegetarian roll

Makimono Vegetarian Roll (Universal)

On the menu at Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar at Universal CityWalk.

This plant-based dish is a combination of fresh avocado, cucumber and asparagus rolled to perfection.

Brook Trout

Brook Trout at Big Fire at Universal CityWalk (Universal)

On the menu at Bigfire restaurant at Universal CityWalk.

The freshly grilled brook trout, which guests can pair with fire-roasted vegetables and a fresh house salad.

TB (Turkey Burger)

TB (Turkey Burger) (Universal)

Can be found at Pier 8 Market at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites.

Its described as a lean turkey burger topped with cranberry mayo, swiss cheese and apple slaw served on a toasted bun.

Herb-roasted half chicken

Herb Roasted Half Chicken (Universal)

On the menu at Jake’s American Bar at Loews Royal Pacific Resort.

Freshly roasted chicken served with roasted tri-color potatoes and grilled asparagus. The star of this dish is a lean protein choice and the potatoes support heart health with their levels of vitamin C, potassium and vitamin B6. Asparagus is also one of the most well-balanced vegetables and is a good source of potassium, fiber, vitamin A, B6 and C.

Click here to make a reservation at any of the above restaurants or for information about Universal Orlando.

