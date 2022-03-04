Aquatica gives opening date for ‘Reef Plunge’ body slide

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld’s Aquatica will open its all-new body slide, Reef Plunge, to guests on March 13.

As guests slide through translucent cutouts and rings and twist and turn through over 330 feet of fiberglass, they will spot a vibrant array of marine life in the new habitat. Animals include Commerson’s dolphins, leopard sharks, sardines and a variety of other cold-water fish which will call the new attraction home.

SeaWorld said the new experience will be an update to the former Dolphin Plunge attraction at the park.

Annual Pass Members will get exclusive access to Reef Plunge on March 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Aquatica Dolphin Plunge (SeaWorld)

“2022 is going to be an exciting year for Aquatica Orlando. Aquatica was voted the No. 1 waterpark in the USA because guests love our year-round operations, one-of-a-kind attractions and laid-back beach vibe,” said Kyle Miller, park president.

In addition to the new slide, SeaWorld said other enhancements to the park are on the way, including the addition of more than 1,000 loungers and beach chairs with increased shade, a quick-service pizza place, a new beach bar and upgrades to the popular Banana Beach Cookout.

Multiple attractions will also receive upgrades, including enhancements to several water slides.

