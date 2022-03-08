LIVE RADAR: More storms possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Overnight showers should clear by late morning, with patchy fog and low clouds possible before sunrise in places that received substantial rain. Wake-up temperatures across Central Florida will be near 70 degrees.

A weak front will continue to track closer to Florida on Tuesday, keeping Central Florida under a hot and unsettled weather pattern through the next few days. Because of this, highs will once again warm well above average into the mid- to upper 80s by Tuesday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

Sea breeze collisions crossing the interior late in the afternoon will generate scattered showers and isolated lightning storms in the evening, before working their way northwest and offshore through the night. Weak steering could cause slow-moving showers again, where local rainfall amounts could reach 3-4 inches. Other primary hazards will be lightning and gusty winds.

For the rest of the workweek, expect more of the same, with highs in the upper 80s and scattered showers and storms in the late afternoon.

Long-range models continue to show the progress of a stronger front passing through Central Florida by Saturday. Rain chances increase to 50-70% across the area as showers and storms push through along and ahead of the front.

There is a potential for strong wind gusts with a band of showers and storms. Over the next few days, we will get a better idea of how strong to severe these storms could possibly be.

Highs on Saturday will be dependent on how quickly the front moves through. The latest update shows highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures then plunge into the 50s Saturday night, with mid- to upper 30s possible northwest of Orlando by daybreak on Sunday.

Highs on Sunday will only reach the 60s, with a gradual warming trend into early next week.