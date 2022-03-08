Flooding near I-4 and Florida Turnpike in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police are urging drivers to be safe Monday night after reports of flooding in the area of Interstate 4 near the Florida Turnpike in Orlando.

According to police, the flooding was reported near I-4 east.

“Proceed with caution while driving in the rain and take alternate routes when available,” the department said in a tweet.

