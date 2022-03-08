Flooding near I-4 and Florida Turnpike in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police are urging drivers to be safe Monday night after reports of flooding in the area of Interstate 4 near the Florida Turnpike in Orlando.
According to police, the flooding was reported near I-4 east.
[TRENDING: Prank by 10-year-old on flight to Orlando causes scare, sources say | Police: Teacher leaves classroom on stretcher after 5-year-old attacks her | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
“Proceed with caution while driving in the rain and take alternate routes when available,” the department said in a tweet.
Reported flooding on I-4 East near the turnpike. Proceed with caution while driving in the rain and take alternate routes when available. Please be safe! pic.twitter.com/GzGKKqTuzQ— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 8, 2022