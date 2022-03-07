Man shoots suspect attempting to rob him during Daytona Beach Bike Week, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Police detained a man following a shooting that left another man injured on the first Sunday of Bike Week in Daytona Beach, according to investigators.

Officers said the incident occurred just after midnight on Fern Lane between Main Street and Harvey Avenue.

[TRENDING: Prank by 10-year-old on flight to Orlando causes scare, sources say | Police: Teacher leaves classroom on stretcher after 5-year-old attacks her | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to an incident report, the victim and suspect, whose identities have yet to be released, were fighting inside Cruisin Cafe near Main Street and Atlantic Avenue/State Road A1A when the victim left the bar.

The suspect followed the victim to the parking lot and pulled out a gun, saying, “Run your pockets, I’ll end your life, give me what you got,” a report shows. Officers previously said the armed man sucker-punched the victims and tried to rob them.

Police said a second victim, on the phone following the other man, heard the suspect’s threats and walked to his car to grab a firearm for safety.

The suspect followed the man to the car, saying, “Get on the ground, I want all your (expletive) or I’m going to (expletive) kill you (expletive),” the report reads.

According to investigators, the victim told police he saw the suspect reach back for his gun in his waistband and proceeded to shoot the suspect once in the chest.

Ad

The man shot was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Daytona Beach police said charges are pending and the man detained is cooperating with investigators.