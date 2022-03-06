1 detained in shooting of alleged robber in Daytona Beach, investigators say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department said Sunday its officers detained someone after the shooting of a man who investigators believe tried to rob two friends early that morning, according to a news release.

Officers responded around 12:19 a.m. to Fern Lane between Main Street and Harvey Avenue in Daytona Beach where detectives said two men had just left a restaurant and were approached in a parking lot by an armed man who allegedly sucker-punched one of them and tried to rob them both.

The punched man’s friend pulled his own weapon and shot the alleged aggressor in the chest, police said. Paramedics took the man to the hospital where he was said to be in stable condition, according to the release.

Police said the man who was detained cooperated with investigators, but it was not made clear at the time of this report which of the three men that was, as none were identified. Areas of Main Street that were closed during a preliminary investigation have since been reopened, and police said detectives will continue to seek potential witnesses of the altercation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.