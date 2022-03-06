1 killed in shooting at packed Melbourne bar, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man is dead and a woman is recovering in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning at a Brevard County bar, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Officers responded at 1:10 a.m. to a shooting reported inside of Off The Traxx, which was reported to be near capacity at the time with approximately 350 patrons, police said.

Two victims were located there — a 34-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman — who were taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center, according to a news release.

The man was pronounced dead by hospital staff and the woman is expected to recover, police said.

No suspect information was available at the time of this report, and Melbourne police asked that anyone who witnessed the shooting get in contact with them to provide information by calling 321-608-6450.