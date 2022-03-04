Deltona man accused of shooting daughter’s ex-boyfriend

A Deltona man is accused of shooting his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was critically injured and 46-year-old Todd Powers is facing an attempted murder charge.

Investigators said they responded to the 3000 block of Waterman Street around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. He found was lying in the driveway when deputies arrived.

The 23-year-old DeLand man was rushed to a local hospital, according to investigators.

Deputies said it was determined the victim came to the house to see his ex-girlfriend because the two were still friends.

The sheriff’s office said when he arrived in the driveway the victim was met by his ex-girlfriend’s father and brother.

Investigators said the brother told deputies an argument turned into a fight when the victim punched him and they ended up fighting on the driveway.

Detectives said they did not find any signs or evidence of this particular fight.

The brother told deputies he went inside after the fight and the father stayed out in the garage area.

The sheriff’s office said shortly after several gunshots were heard, some of the shots were overheard on a 911 call.

Deputies said the investigation shows Powers fired at the unarmed victim several times over the span of several minutes and the suspect was not under threat.

Powers has also been charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and discharging a gun in public.

He is being held on no bond, according to VCSO.

The victim is in critical condition.