1 injured after shooting, attempted carjacking, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was found injured following a shooting and attempted carjacking in Orlando Friday night, according to officers.

Police said they were called to the 2100 block of Mount Vernon St. around 6:57 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

[TRENDING: Woman dubbed ‘serial stowaway’ gets 3 years in prison for sneaking onto flights | Busch Gardens removes beams after guest injured on Iron Gwazi | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Upon arrival, officers said they found a victim with a gunshot wound, who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Ad

“As the suspect fled on foot, it appears he attempted to carjack a vehicle,” police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No other details are available at this time.