1 injured after shooting, attempted carjacking, Orlando police say

Incident occurred near Mount Vernon Street

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was found injured following a shooting and attempted carjacking in Orlando Friday night, according to officers.

Police said they were called to the 2100 block of Mount Vernon St. around 6:57 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a victim with a gunshot wound, who was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“As the suspect fled on foot, it appears he attempted to carjack a vehicle,” police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No other details are available at this time.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

