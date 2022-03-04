Orlando police release body camera video of in-custody death, identify victim

Isaiah Payne moments after he was placed in handcuffs while being tresspassed from a shopping plaza

ORLANDO – Roughly one month after he died in police custody, Isaiah Payne’s final moments have been released to the public.

On Friday, Orlando police released body camera video of officers arresting Payne during a trespassing call on Feb. 1.

The videos show Payne being taken down to the ground by officers while they tell him to “stop resisting” and “to just relax.”

Shortly after officers get Payne into handcuffs, Payne can be heard on the video saying, “help me”, and begins to breathe abnormally.

In the video, officers are seen turning Payne to his side and discussing administering Narcan to Payne, a drug commonly used to help prevent opioid overdoses.

It’s still unclear how many times Payne was given Narcan.

Minutes later, after Payne passes out, officers remove the handcuffs and begin CPR, according to the body camera footage. It appears Payne spent roughly six to seven minutes in handcuffs before an officer begins CPR.

“This is a known person that unfortunately had been trespassed from here in the past,” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said on the day of Payne’s death. “We don’t know if (the officer) recognized him as the person who had been trespassed, but we do know that, in fact, there was something going on that led the officer to believe that he may have been involved some type of drug activity.”

News 6 reached Payne’s mother, Zericka Payne. She declined to comment citing an ongoing case.

News 6 reached out to renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is currently representing Payne’s family. We are still waiting on a response.

Alongside the video, Rolón also released this statement:

“Today we have released the body worn camera video of the Orlando Police Department’s response to an incident that occurred at 5100 North Lane on February 1, 2022 involving Isaiah Payne. At this time, the independent investigation by FDLE remains in progress and once completed, the findings will be sent to the State Attorney’s Office. After the State’s review, the findings will be sent to the Orlando Police Department and the Internal Affairs investigation will proceed. In our commitment to transparency, in January our Body Worn Camera policy was updated to allow the expedited release of video recordings for certain incidents. As part of our policy, the immediate family member of those involved in these incidents are given an opportunity to view the video before it is released to the general public. I personally spoke with Mr. Payne’s mother and invited her to view the videos. The loss of a loved one, regardless of the circumstances, can be very difficult. The Orlando Police Department extends its deepest sympathies to the family of Mr. Payne for his untimely passing. As you will be able to see from the videos, officers and fire personnel rendered immediate aid to Mr. Payne. Mr. Payne was transported to the hospital where he later passed away. Although the medical examiner’s report has not been completed yet, when done, it will show the official cause of death.” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon

News 6 is currently reviewing more than two dozen body camera clips. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as it unfolds.