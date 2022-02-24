Orlando police identify man killed nearly 2 weeks after shooting

Renorah Laird II, 44, who was shot and killed Feb. 12, 2022 in Orlando, police say.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Thursday identified a man shot and killed in the Lake Sunset neighborhood on Feb. 12.

Renorah Laird II, 44, was found shot in the driveway of a home in the 400 block of Herold Drive around 2:25 a.m.

Orlando police asked anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call the department at 321-235-5300 or call Crimeline Florida at 1-800-423-8477 to stay anonymous.

Crimeline callers who provide information could receive a $5,000 reward. Those who lead Orlando police to make an arrest or who provide “substantial assistance” would stand to receive up to $10,000, according to Crimeline.