Body camera video captured Winter Park police fatally shooting man at wedding reception, mayor says

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The mayor of Winter Park says body camera video captured a police shooting that killed a man at a wedding reception, despite the family claiming they were told by authorities that the cameras were inoperable.

The family of 39-year-old Daniel Patrick Knight is challenging the Winter Park Police Department’s account of the incident, pressing police for the body camera video from that night.

Winter Park Mayor Phil Anderson confirmed to News 6 on Wednesday that body camera video captured the fatal police shooting.

“The body cameras were -- and are -- functioning and did make recordings. Certainly, those were turned over -- access to those were turned over -- immediately to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement,” Anderson said.

The incident began when police officers responded to the Winter Park Events Center around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call from someone whom the victim’s family claims was working at the event.

“He’s grabbing an older woman and shoving her,” the 911 caller said. “He’s grabbing people’s necks and, like, it’s an older woman.”

According to the Winter Park Police Department, Knight began fighting with a responding officer, punched him in the face and knocked him unconscious. A second officer then said he deployed a Taser on Knight, but it did not affect him. The officer then drew his gun and shot Knight, police said.

Family members, however, claim that no officers were knocked unconscious.

“We’ll do our best to get the information out there as soon as we can,” said Anderson, referring to the body camera video. “Our hearts go out to all of the families involved in this tragic, tragic situation with a loss of life.”

A representative with the city of Winter Park said the police department is considering adding a timeframe related to the release of body camera video.

Anderson said he has not watched the video, and when asked why, he sent a statement:

Elected officials are not part of the investigation team to view body camera videos. Winter Park Mayor Phil Anderson

Knight’s family is in the process of securing an attorney to represent them. They also want the Department of Justice and the FBI to take over the case.