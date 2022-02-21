Officer used Taser on man prior to deadly shooting at wedding, Winter Park police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. – On Monday, Winter Park police released an update on the deadly officer shooting at a wedding on Saturday, revealing that the officer first tried to use a Taser on Daniel Patrick Knight prior to opening fire.

Police said they were called to the Winter Park Events Center Saturday around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a man grabbing people by the neck and shoving them to the ground during a wedding reception.

[TRENDING: Man fatally shot by police at Winter Park wedding reception | Florida solar customers, others shocked over new charge on electric bills | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“He’s grabbing an older woman and shoving her,” said a caller to 911. “He’s grabbing people’s necks and like it’s an older woman.”

Hear the full 911 call in the media player below:

According to a news release, when officers made contact with Knight, one tried to separate the man from another guest. Police said Knight punched the officer in the face, knocking him unconscious.

Investigators said Knight then went after the second officer, who deployed his Taser on the 39-year-old to no effect.

Police said Knight knocked the second officer to the ground, prompting the officer to draw his gun and fire. Knight was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Both officers were also treated for injuries but are expected to be OK, according to police.

“This is a tragic event that has resulted in a loss of life and we empathize with all those involved and impacted,” said Acting Chief of Police Pam Marcum in a statement.

Ad

The officer who shot Knight was placed on administrative duty, according to a news release.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, the release said.

The family released the statement below about Knight and the incident.

“He was a kind, gentle soul. His only crime that night was drinking and having a good time with his family. He is not a drinker and works 16-hour shifts nearly every day to support his family. His niece’s wedding was the first day he was able to come out and celebrate in a long time. This shooting was unjustified and we are working with a lawyer and the FDLE to get the entire truth out.”