3 found unresponsive in Winter Park residence died of overdoses, deputies say

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Three people who were found unresponsive in a Winter Park residence Saturday died from overdoses, Orange County deputies said.

Deputies responded to 3600 Leanne Court at 2:08 p.m. regarding unresponsive individuals who were later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

[TRENDING: Rain chances continue Sunday, Monday before turning cooler | ‘Relieved:’ Disney cast member reacts to pause of COVID-19 vaccine mandate | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

There were no signs of foul play, deputies said.