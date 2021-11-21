74º

LIVE

Local News

3 found unresponsive in Winter Park residence died of overdoses, deputies say

No signs of foul play, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orange County, Winter Park
File photo.

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Three people who were found unresponsive in a Winter Park residence Saturday died from overdoses, Orange County deputies said.

Deputies responded to 3600 Leanne Court at 2:08 p.m. regarding unresponsive individuals who were later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

[TRENDING: Rain chances continue Sunday, Monday before turning cooler | ‘Relieved:’ Disney cast member reacts to pause of COVID-19 vaccine mandate | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

There were no signs of foul play, deputies said.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email