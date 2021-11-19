Orange County deputies search for man, 22, last seen in Orlando woods 1 week ago

Bryan Vladek Hasel was last seen by his father on Nov. 5, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man whose family has not heard from him since Nov. 5 was reported missing on Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Vladek Hasel, of Orlando, was last seen by his father at their home on Alafaya Trail and MacKay Boulevard, deputies said.

On Nov. 12, Hasel was spotted walking into the woods near that same intersection.

Hasel is described as being 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

“Bryan is known to frequent restaurants and businesses on University Boulevard,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information about Hasel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office missing person unit at 407-254-7000.