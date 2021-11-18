Search underway for shooter after man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A search is underway for a shooter after a man was killed when he was shot multiple times Wednesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an office building at 850 Courtland Street near Lee Road to reports of a shooting around 9:09 p.m. and found a 43-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies said they were told by witnesses the shooter, a man dressed in all black, fired at the 43-year-old and drove away in a car.

The 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was then pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was identified as Vinh Chung.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

