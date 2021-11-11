Seminole County schools employee shot at gas station in Sanford, district says

SANFORD, Fla. – A Seminole County Public Schools employee was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday morning at a gas station in Sanford, according to the school district.

Officials said two delivery workers with the district were at a RaceTrac gas station on the corner of East State Road 46 and East Lake Mary Boulevard when the shooting happened. The gas station is less than half a mile away from Galileo School for Gifted Learning.

[TRENDING: Pig Floyd’s moving into famous BBQ spot in Winter Park | In-N-Out Burger says no plans for Florida location | Become a News 6 Insider]

Ad

The district did not provide the victim’s name or condition.

According to Sanford police, both the victim and the shooter are men and knew each other, though it is not clear what led up to the shooting. Officers said they are trying to determine a motive.

Police said the suspect remained on the scene and is now in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.