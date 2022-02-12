Orlando police investigate fatal shooting in Lake Sunset

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man died Saturday morning after he was found shot in the driveway of an Orlando home, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded at 2:25 a.m. to the Lake Sunset neighborhood after shots were reported there, police said.

The man — found with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Herold Drive — was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A homicide investigation was still in its early stages as of Saturday morning, the department said.

No other information was made available at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.