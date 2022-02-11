Leesburg man shot in face during fight over borrowed money, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 40-year-old man was shot in the face Thursday night in Leesburg during a dispute over money with a neighbor, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Mara Court.

Leesburg police said officers found the victim inside his apartment suffering from wounds to his face, neck and chest. Police said it appears the man was struck with birdshot from a shotgun. The victim was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center, but his condition has not been released.

Police said an investigation revealed that the victim had been shot by Lloyd Donnell Brown, 67, a neighbor of the man. Police said a witness told officers the shooting stemmed from an argument over borrowed money, involving Brown’s wife and the victim’s girlfriend.

The victim’s girlfriend, who was in the apartment with him when police arrived, said Brown and the victim were arguing outside in their respective yards, according to an investigation report.

The girlfriend told officers Brown had the gun during the argument and fired at least twice at the victim.

Authorities said Brown was located a short time later and arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.