16-year-old faces first-degree murder charges in Leesburg shooting, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. – Police identified and arrested a suspect Wednesday connected with a fatal shooting that occurred last Friday night in Leesburg, according to the department.

Leesburg officers said 16-year-old Mileik Janon Le’Shun Rose is facing a first-degree murder charge, alongside other weapon offenses, for a shooting that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Tyshaun Oneal Robinson on Feb. 4.

[TRENDING: Statewide tornado drill to take place in Florida | Florida father killed his 2 young children then himself, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police said they initially found and began life saving efforts on Robinson around 11:09 p.m. in the area of the 2200 block of Waitman Avenue.

Robinson, who was shot multiple times, was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to investigators.

This is an ongoing investigation and Leesburg police urge any witnesses to contact their department at 352-728-9862.

Rose was arrested at an Ocala residence and booked in Marion County jail.