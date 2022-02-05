Man dies after being found shot in Leesburg, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. – Leesburg police are asking for tips after a man was found shot multiple times Friday night and later died at a hospital, according to a news release.

The man was found at 11:09 p.m. lying in the roadway in the area of the 2200 block of Waitman Avenue, police said.

[TRENDING: New look: Walt Disney World doing away with iconic purple road signs | 3 arrested after violence at Nazi rally in Orange County, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Life saving efforts were begun at that time, but the man later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, police said.

Additional details, such as the victim’s identity, were not released at the time of this report.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Leesburg police at 352-787-2121 or Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).