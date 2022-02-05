61º

Local News

Man dies after being found shot in Leesburg, police say

Victim found on Waitman Avenue, records show

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Leesburg, Lake County
Police Search For Clues In Leesburg Deadly Shooting

LEESBURG, Fla. – Leesburg police are asking for tips after a man was found shot multiple times Friday night and later died at a hospital, according to a news release.

The man was found at 11:09 p.m. lying in the roadway in the area of the 2200 block of Waitman Avenue, police said.

Life saving efforts were begun at that time, but the man later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, police said.

Additional details, such as the victim’s identity, were not released at the time of this report.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Leesburg police at 352-787-2121 or Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

