Woman tried to hit another car off road, used small hammer to break window, Leesburg police say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman used her car to try and run another vehicle off the road and later jumped out of her car with a small hammer to break the window of the other driver’s car, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

The department said officers responded Sunday afternoon to the area 120 W. North Blvd. after a woman called saying a friend of her ex-boyfriend was trying to hit her car off the road. The woman gave police updates as she continued driving north on U.S. Highway 27 and said Miracle Johnson, 20, was following her in a red BMW.

When the woman made a U-turn, she told police Johnson continued to follow her southbound on the highway.

According to an arrest affidavit, an officer responding to the call saw Johnson jump out of the BMW carrying a small hammer, and broke the driver-side window of the victim’s vehicle “in an attempt to strike the victim.”

Police were able to take Johnson into custody shortly after.

Johnson faces several charges including operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent.