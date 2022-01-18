Second arrest made in deadly shooting of man found dead in Leesburg yard, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A man accused of fatally shooting a 34-year-old man in August was arrested in Ohio Friday, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Police said Jeron Lee Johnson, 32, was arrested by authorities in Rossford, Ohio in the shooting death of Michael Pettis.

Officials said Pettis was found shot to death in the yard of a Leesburg home in the 1000 block of West Line Street on Aug. 4, 2021.

Johnson’s arrest marks the second in the investigation after Leesburg police arrested Sonja Isadieu-Johnson, 36, as an accessory to the deadly shooting.

Police have not said what the motive for the shooting may have been.

The department said Johnson is in custody in Ohio and is awaiting extradition back to Florida.