Man found shot to death in Leesburg yard

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 34-year-old man was found shot to death late Wednesday in the yard of a Leesburg home, police said.

The Leesburg Police Department said Michael Pettis was discovered just before midnight in the 1000 block of West Line Street and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers searched for the shooter but did not locate anyone, police said.

According to authorities, the shooting does not appear to be random.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 352-728-9862 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.