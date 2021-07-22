Marion County Public Schools decide to make masks optional for upcoming school year

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The school board for Marion County Public Schools voted on Thursday to make face coverings optional for students, staff and parents on school grounds during the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

“Face coverings can be worn by any student, staff member, or campus visitor/volunteer who feels it necessary to do so,” the district said in a news release. “Social distancing will be observed as much as possible, along with regular hand washing, daily disinfecting of high-touch and flat-surface areas, and use of water bottle refill stations, among other safety precautions.”

The board also voted to allow for full capacity at athletic and arts events in the district. However, according to the release, the district could change that policy “based on community health conditions.”

The release also states that individual schools may make decisions to limit participation “based on their specific community.”

The school officials said the board continues to meet with the Florida Department of Health in Marion County and Marion County Emergency Management on a weekly basis about the district’s pandemic response.

The new school year in Marion County begins on Aug. 10.

