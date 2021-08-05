Pedestrian killed in crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Marion County around 9:17 p.m. on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a 54-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Rogue was heading westbound on County Road 464 in the area just west of SE 79th Avenue Road.

The Nissan was in the outside travel lane.

FHP said a 63-year-old man was walking in the outside westbound lane on County Road 464.

Troopers said the Nissan hit the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.