18-year-old man dies in Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it is upgrading its shooting investigation to a homicide on Wednesday after an 18-year-old man died from his injuries.

Deputies received several reports of a shooting Tuesday in a neighborhood along NW 42nd Street in Ocala, a few blocks away from the Paddock Mall. Investigators arrived around 1 p.m. where they found Wintrell Cortez Jones shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jones was taken to a hospital for treatment and ultimately died due to his injuries.

Detectives are asking people to come forward with information to help find Jones’ shooter. People are urged to call Marion County Crime Stoppers 352-368-STOP and reference tip number 21-53.