2 people shot in parking lot of Paddock Mall in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. – Authorities are asking people to avoid the area following a shooting in the parking lot of the Paddock Mall in Ocala.

Ocala Police Department officials posted online about the shooting Tuesday afternoon, saying officers were still at the scene investigating around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators said they initially received reports of an active shooter, but later determined it was an isolated shooting. Two people were hurt in the shooting, but they are expected to be OK, according to police.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting, the identities of the victims nor have they given information on any possible suspects.

SHOOTING: There was a shooting in the Paddock Mall parking lot. Officers are on the scene investigating. Please avoid the area. More details will be provided as new information is available. Posted by Ocala Police Department on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.