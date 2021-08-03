Multiple semi-trucks, vehicles involved in pile up crash on I-75 in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Four semi-trucks and three other vehicles were involved in a pile-up crash in Ocala Tuesday morning, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

All lanes of Interstate 75 were blocked around 1:33 a.m. after a semi-truck was jackknifed and rolled over, according to firefighters.

The crash was reported near exit 352 on I-75 northbound in the pouring rain, according to officials.

Four semi-trucks and three other vehicles were involved in a series of crashes. However, despite the destruction, only one person suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol also responded and rerouted traffic, as did Marion County Fire Rescue.