Clear icon
84º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Multiple semi-trucks, vehicles involved in pile up crash on I-75 in Ocala

1 person injured

Tags: traffic, Marion County, crash
Photo does not have a caption

OCALA, Fla. – Four semi-trucks and three other vehicles were involved in a pile-up crash in Ocala Tuesday morning, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

All lanes of Interstate 75 were blocked around 1:33 a.m. after a semi-truck was jackknifed and rolled over, according to firefighters.

[TRENDING: Imposter tries selling home he does not own | Police capture possible tornado on video | Spirit cancels 227 flights]

The crash was reported near exit 352 on I-75 northbound in the pouring rain, according to officials.

Four semi-trucks and three other vehicles were involved in a series of crashes. However, despite the destruction, only one person suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol also responded and rerouted traffic, as did Marion County Fire Rescue.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.