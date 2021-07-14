Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Ocala man

A Silver Alert has been issued for Istvan Franyo.

OCALA, Fla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old Ocala Man.

Istvan Franyo was last seen at his home on SW 54th Court in Ocala around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Franyo was last seen wearing a red short-sleeved button-up shirt and tan pants.

[TRENDING: Orange County recommends masks again| Disney welcomes baby hippo | 5 things to know about protests in Cuba]

Deputies said Franyone has mental health concerns and does not have a cellphone.

Ad

Investigators said he drives a red 2001 Buick Century with the Florida license plate of Z86AXY.

Anyone who knows about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.