Man broke into home, attacked woman while trying to evade arrest, Marion deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man faces charges after deputies say he took off from a traffic stop, broke into a home and attacked a woman while trying to avoid getting arrested.

Deputies arrested De”Ante Chisholm, 22, Wedneday after a chase.

Investigators said they saw a maroon Ford Fusion speeding along the 5600 block of NE 25th Avenue in Ocala and conducted a traffic stop. Chisholm was the driver, records show, but gave deputies a false name and birth date.

When deputies tried to run a fingerprint scanner on Chisholm, he put his car in drive and took off, according to a news release. Deputies said he crashed into a fence a short distance away.

Chisholm then got out of his car and ran away, according to investigators. A dog was brought in to join the search.

Investigators said a woman came running up to them screaming and told them a man had forced his way into her home and attacked her while also asking her not to call law enforcement. The woman said the man eventually took off.

Deputies encountered another woman who said a man attempted to get into her home as well but could not because the door was locked.

Another deputy and his dog arrived to help with the search and ultimately found Chisholm hiding in thick brush. He was arrested without further incident, records show.

Chisholm faces charges of fleeing and eluding, residential burglary with a battery, attempted residential burglary, possession of firearm by a felon, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting without violence, giving false ID to LEO and two additional warrants for possession of firearm by a felon.