Local News

Train and semi-truck collide in Marion County, no injuries reported

Crash happened on Baseline Road in Belleview

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Marion County
A train crashed into a semi-truck in Belleview around 9 p.m. on Monday, according to the Marion County Fire Rescue.
BELLEVIEW, Fla. – A train crashed into a semi-truck in Belleview around 9 p.m. on Monday, according to the Marion County Fire Rescue.

Officials said six units with the fire rescue were dispatched to the 6200 block of SE Baseline Road.

Crews said no injuries have been reported at this time.

The Marion County Fire Rescue asked residents to avoid the Baseline road area.

CSX transportation officials are heading to the scene to investigate, according to the Marion County Fire Rescue.

