Train and semi-truck collide in Marion County, no injuries reported

A train crashed into a semi-truck in Belleview around 9 p.m. on Monday, according to the Marion County Fire Rescue.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. – A train crashed into a semi-truck in Belleview around 9 p.m. on Monday, according to the Marion County Fire Rescue.

Officials said six units with the fire rescue were dispatched to the 6200 block of SE Baseline Road.

[TRENDING: 5 tips to cool your car quickly | What’s that massive tunnel thingy?]

Crews said no injuries have been reported at this time.

14 Jun 2021: **Train versus Semi-Tractor Trailer in Belleview** At 9:00pm, MCFR units were dispatched to the 6200... Posted by Marion County Fire Rescue on Monday, June 14, 2021

The Marion County Fire Rescue asked residents to avoid the Baseline road area.

CSX transportation officials are heading to the scene to investigate, according to the Marion County Fire Rescue.